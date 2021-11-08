Swift uptick in bookings as US opens up airspace to international flights Coronavirus Global situation

NEW YORK • Airline reservations to the United States took off right after the White House announced that the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers, sparking a welcome - if challenging - industry pivot.

The long-awaited US move to welcome back international travellers - which takes effect today - follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic that separated families, impeded business travel and frustrated tourists.

Big carriers including Air France, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) are scrambling to meet the sudden surge in demand, adding flights, replacing bigger planes for smaller ones and redoubling efforts to hire and retain employees.

Just after the White House announcement last month, British Airways saw a 900 per cent jump in searches for flights and holiday packages to key US destinations compared with the week before.

The day after the announcement, American Airlines garnered a 66 per cent jump in flight reservations to Britain, 40 per cent to Europe and 74 per cent to Brazil.

Competition for seats today itself was especially intense, as Ms Evelyne and Mr Jean-Michel Desobeau found when they booked a trip using frequent flyer miles.

The couple, anxious to see their daughter and son-in-law, had reserved a flight from France to New York for Nov 2, based on a guess of when the travel ban would be lifted.

But when the date was officially set at Nov 8, the couple discovered that flying that day would have meant using three times as many miles as the original trip.

In the end, they will instead arrive tomorrow, using a more moderate amount of miles.

At Air France, traffic has been gradually returning and "won't change overnight on Nov 8", said a spokesman for the carrier.

The French airline has for months flown jets with empty seats. But with demand rising, it recently increased the number of daily flights between New York and Paris from three to five.

For its Houston-Paris trip, Air France is shifting out the Airbus 330 in favour of the Boeing 777, which has more seats. The carrier expects its capacity in terms of US travel to reach 90 per cent of its pre-coronavirus level in March next year, up from 65 per cent in October.

Most of the airlines are planning for a modest pullback in January and February after a strong holiday season, but anticipate strong demand in the spring that will intensify in the summer, traditionally the busiest season.

At United Airlines, traffic to Latin America has fully returned to its 2019 level, but the rest of international travel remains at only about 63 per cent.

The American carrier is betting big on a vibrant return to international travel, introducing five new destinations in the spring including in Spain and Norway, adding flights for popular destinations such as Rome and Dublin and reviving service to Frankfurt, Nice and other cities.

The industry also expects a strong, but slower, recovery in travel to Asia. SIA, which benefited from a recent decision by Singapore's authorities to allow quarantine-free travel for a far broader range of travellers from the US and Canada, anticipates flight frequency from North America to Singapore next month will reach 77 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, thanks to the reopening of flights to Seattle and Vancouver, and for trips like Singapore-Frankfurt-New York.

Mr Burkett Huey, an analyst at Morningstar, said airlines should have enough planes to meet rising demand. But whether there will be sufficient staff is a question mark, he said.

Airlines had welcomed the exodus of thousands of employees early in the pandemic. But both American and Southwest have in recent weeks cancelled thousands of flights due in part to meagre staff levels.

Still unclear is the timetable for a robust recovery in business travel, an unknown that affects airline planning. Traditionally, airlines fly wide-body planes across the Atlantic on busy routes to provide comfortable seats for business travellers, and then organise smaller planes for touristic destinations.

But if business travellers are late to come back, airlines could decide to plan more direct flights using the newer narrow-body jets with longer range.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE