Suspect in New York subway shooting faces terrorism charge in court

NEW YORK • The man suspected of injuring 23 people by setting off smoke bombs and spraying the inside of a New York City subway car with gunfire was due to make an initial court appearance yesterday to face a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transit system.

Frank Robert James, 62, was arrested on Wednesday in lower Manhattan, capping a 30-hour manhunt for the lone suspect wanted in an attack that unnerved riders of the busiest US metropolitan rail network and renewed calls for greater subway security.

James was taken into custody about 13km from the scene of Tuesday's assault, which unfolded during the morning rush hour as the Manhattan-bound N-line train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park.

Police said 10 people were shot outright, five of them hospitalised in critical but stable condition, and 13 others were injured in the stampede of terrified passengers pouring out of the smoke-filled subway car onto the platform of the 36th Street station.

All were expected to survive.

The gunman vanished in the pandemonium, but investigators said they established James as a suspect when a sweep of the crime scene turned up a credit card in his name and the keys to a U-Haul van that he had rented and left parked several blocks away.

The authorities at the scene also recovered the Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun used in the attack, along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a torch, a hatchet, a bag of fireworks and a container of petrol, according to police and court documents.

The next day, investigators tracked James down to Manhattan's East Village neighbourhood with the help of tips from residents who recognised him from wanted photos, some of whom posted sightings on social media, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

A 21-year-old man from Syria said he helped with the apprehension of James.

Mr Zack Tahhan was working security for a shop near St Marks Place and First Avenue in Manhattan's East Village when he saw a figure walk by on the cameras who matched the photos of James, then a suspect.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him'," Mr Tahhan told reporters who flocked to the scene.

"He was walking down the street, I see the car of the police, I said, 'Yo, this is the guy!' We catch him, thank God."

Mr Tahhan said he ran out into the street after James and warned passers-by to keep their distance, then flagged down a nearby car with law enforcement officials who arrested James.

During a police briefing on Wednesday, officials did not mention Mr Tahhan's involvement.

It is also not clear whether he will receive any of the US$50,000 (S$67,900) reward offered for tips.

The New York Times and New York Post, each citing law enforcement sources, reported that James himself alerted police to his general whereabouts on Wednesday in a call he placed to a tip line from a McDonald's fast-food outlet.

A criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors on Wednesday in the US District Court in Brooklyn charged James with a single count of committing a terrorist or violent attack against a mass transportation system, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance yesterday.

James, a Bronx native, had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, according to the New York Police Department.

The subway shooting suspect, described by witnesses as dressed in construction worker garb, is accused of setting off two smoke canisters from the rear of the subway car moments before opening fire on passengers.

The authorities have offered no possible motive for the assault.

But according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit, James posted a number of YouTube videos addressing statements to New York City's mayor about homelessness and the subway system.

