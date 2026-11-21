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Water is dropped by helicopter on the advancing Palisades fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Jan 7, 2025.

LOS ANGELES – The man accused of deliberately setting the blaze that grew into one of the deadliest, most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history was convicted on Nov 20 of federal arson charges in a retrial of the case, local media reported.

Five months after jurors deadlocked in his first trial, a second US District Court jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, guilty of destroying property by means of fire and arson affecting interstate commerce, according to Los Angeles City News Service and television station KABC-TV.

Each offence is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The case stems from the Palisades fire in January 2025, which killed 12 people and destroyed some 6,800 structures.

A third, lesser related charge of illegally burning timber was dropped by federal prosecutors after his original trial in June ended in a hung jury.

Prosecutors characterised Rinderknecht, a former Uber driver of US and French citizenship, at both trials as a dejected loner who bore deep resentment against society, particularly the wealthy, and channelled his rage into an act of arson.

He was accused of “maliciously” starting a brush fire on Jan 1, 2025, that was quickly suppressed but then smouldered underground. It re-ignited days later, whipped by fierce winds, into a conflagration that laid waste to the seaside enclave of Pacific Palisades.

Property losses were estimated at US$150 billion (S$193 billion).

Rinderknecht’s defence attorney maintained his client was wrongly accused, suggesting the hilltop New Year’s Day blaze was triggered by holiday fireworks and the massive Palisades inferno a week later was a separate fire set by someone else.

The opposing narratives of the disaster left jurors in the first trial deadlocked 10-2 in favour of acquittal and unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any charges.

Judge Anne Hwang declared a mistrial, and prosecutors moved to retry the defendant under a grand jury indictment that dropped the timber-burning count and modified the two remaining federal arson counts, a strategy that appeared to have paid off for prosecutors at the retrial.

Simultaneous disasters

The Palisades disaster coincided with another catastrophic wind-driven wildfire that erupted almost simultaneously in Eaton Canyon, about 48km to the east, killing 19 people and ravaging the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena.

Fire investigators later concluded that sparks from an electrical transmission tower ignited the Eaton fire.

Rinderknecht was the only person criminally charged in connection with either of the two Jan 7 blazes, which together rank as the deadliest wildfire calamity ever in Los Angeles County, surpassing the 29 lives lost in the Griffith Park fire of 1933.

Defence attorney Steve Haney had argued at trial that prosecutors lacked sufficient physical evidence or records to prove their case.

In court documents and public statements about the case, Haney also suggested that his client was being scapegoated for failures of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Prosecutors said security camera footage and location data from Rinderknecht’s cellphone show he was the only person in the vicinity of the Jan 1 blaze when it began near a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Rinderknecht, a one-time Pacific Palisades resident himself who has remained in custody since he was arrested in Florida in October 2025, declined to testify in his own defence during either trial.

But he professed his innocence in a court declaration filed in March, denying he had wilfully started any fire.

He acknowledged witnessing the outbreak of the Jan 1 fire from the vantage point of a hill he had climbed to watch New Year’s fireworks. But Rinderknecht said he immediately called emergency 911 to report the blaze and remained at the scene until firefighters arrived and offered to help them.

Prosecutors have alleged that while placing his 911 call, Rinderknecht asked the artificial intelligence app ChatGPT on his phone whether someone could be found at fault for lighting a fire “because of your cigarettes”, to which ChatGPT replied, “Yes”. REUTERS