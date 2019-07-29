Survivor of Brooklyn block party shooting says her bra saved her

NEW YORK (DPA) - A gunman's bullet was no match for a sturdy bra.

Ms Daniesa Murdaugh - one of 12 victims hit by a deadly hail of gunfire on Saturday (July 27) at an annual Brooklyn block party - said doctors were astounded that the slug that slammed her was blunted by her brassiere.

"They said basically my bra saved me," the 21-year-old Kingsborough Community College student told the Daily News.

"If my bra wasn't there, it would've went further into the skin."

One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, died from the barrage of bullets and another victim was clinging to life on Sunday.

Ms Murdaugh's mom, Odessa Watson, can't get over her daughter's good fortune.

"The thickness of the bra line, the bullet was caught there so when the EMS unsnapped her bra, the bullet fell off," the astounded mom told The News. "It was pretty much a graze of the skin."

Ms Murdaugh, who lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant and attended the "Old Timers" block party at the Brownsville Playground with family members, is still shaken by the horrifying ordeal.

"We were on the basketball court" near Hegeman and Christopher Avenues when the mayhem erupted, she said.

"When we turned back around to run, I heard two shots go off and then I was hit in my back."

"I was just told to run and I just ran," she said. "I wasn't trying to see nothing."

But suddenly she was on the ground "panicking".

"I couldn't breathe. Everybody was surrounding me. My heart was racing," she said.

"I was fainting, in and out of it. I couldn't stand up. I was too scared to walk back out the entrance without the cops coming. I was scared. A lot of people were running. There was a lot of blood on the floor."

When police came, they waited with her until EMS responders came, but Ms Murdaugh said she realised there were "a lot of other people that were in critical condition that needed EMS more than me".

"Everyone was like, 'Calm down,'" she said. "I couldn't be calm." She was treated at Kings County Hospital and released.