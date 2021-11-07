Students from US school banned from games after sexually explicit chants

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) The entire student body of a Pennsylvania junior-senior high school has been barred from attending classmates' hockey games after some students chanted sexually explicit vulgarities at a visiting team's goalkeeper - the team's only female player.

During a hockey game last week between the Armstrong River Hawks and the Mars Fighting Planets, a number of Armstrong Junior-Senior High School students began chanting "inappropriate and abusive language" at the Mars goalkeeper, according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL).

On Nov 4 the league announced that Armstrong students would be prohibited from attending games for the remainder of the season, including during the playoffs.

"Providing a safe environment for member associations and players to participate in interscholastic hockey will always be the PIHL's primary purpose," the league said in a statement.

"Any actions by spectators that jeopardise or infringe upon the ability of players to participate in interscholastic hockey in a safe environment will not be tolerated."

The ban, which originally applied to students in grades nine through 12, was later extended to include seventh and eighth graders, the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, which oversees the facility where the game was played, confirmed in a statement on Nov 4.

Mr Kirk Lorigan, an Armstrong high school principal, told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the students who led the chant had been subjected to "appropriate school discipline," but he did not specify exactly what actions were taken.

On Friday, the board of directors for the Mars Hockey Club called the incident "completely unacceptable".

"We are hopeful that the attention this incident has drawn will shed light on the issues our female athletes face which must not be tolerated and that this attention will help with eliminating this type of conduct from our sport," the board said in a statement.

The board declined to disclose the goalkeeper's identity to protect her safety.

In addition to barring Armstrong students from attending games, the league also required the school to provide a facility member or administrator to attend every home and away game in order to monitor and report any "inappropriate" behaviour.