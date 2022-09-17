Students from Pacific Islands target UN court as key weapon to fight climate change

WASHINGTON - In the shadow of the United Nations' towering headquarters in New York City, law student Solomon Yeo from an island nation in the South Pacific is taking in what he describes as a "surreal moment."

Less than three years ago, he was chatting with fellow law students at the University of the South Pacific in Vanuatu about how they might someday help transform how the world tackles climate change.

Now, as world leaders descend upon New York for the UN General Assembly, Yeo and his fellow Pacific Islands students stand at the brink of ensuring that the world's biggest and smallest countries know their obligation to deal with climate change.

To do that, they are closing in on their goal of successfully petitioning the world's highest court - the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The idea emerged as a law school conversation - what if they could persuade the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion on climate change?

Such a thing had been tried before, by Palau's government in 2012.

But Yeo, who comes from the Solomon Islands, and the other students decided that a second effort could succeed if supported by leaders across the climate-vulnerable South Pacific.

And so, the students wrote letters - to island nation officials, legal scholars and environmental advocates - asking for support for their campaign.

Now in New York, with dozens of his student colleagues, Yeo is giddy with the possibility of success.

"We never thought that it will ever reach this stage of the campaign," he told Reuters. "It is truly an amazement to be here."

An advisory opinion from the ICJ would not be legally binding in any jurisdiction, but it could clarify the international law around what responsibilities governments have to their citizens and other countries in relation to climate change.

It could even define climate change as a human rights issue, similar to religious freedom or the right of education.