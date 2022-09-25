Strengthen multilateralism, Vivian Balakrishnan urges UN General Assembly

WASHINGTON - With a new world order being shaped, Singapore believes the only way forward is to uphold the inclusive and rules-based multilateral system that has underwritten peace and progress since World War II, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday.

"This (General) Assembly is taking place in the shadow of multiple concurrent crises," Dr Balakrishnan said, as he argued the case for greater cooperation among countries.

He cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sharpening superpower rivalry, a still uneven and fragile recovery from the Covid19 pandemic, prolonged high inflation, greater division, disruption and polarisation within societies, and the climate crisis.

"The climate crisis is a clear and present threat," he warned, adding, "Our global commons including water and biodiversity are also deteriorating rapidly (and) our global food supply is at risk."

"A new world order is being shaped, and the moment of delivery is actually the most dangerous," Dr Balakrishnan said.

"The need for global cooperation has never been greater or more urgent, given the range of transnational challenges that all of us confront today."

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine because it believes in the profound importance of multilateralism and international law.

"The security and even existence of Singapore - and indeed many other countries and especially small states - depends on the international community upholding the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," he noted.

"If we do not protect these principles, there is then no basis for countries - big and small - to cooperate on an equal footing. Small states especially must not allow the world to regress to one where 'might is right'."

Although the rules-based multilateral system is not perfect, it is by far the world's best option in addressing transnational challenges and managing the global commons, Dr Balakrishnan noted in his speech, coming just past the midway point of the UNGA's Sep 13-27 "high level week", which featured speeches by US President Joe Biden and other heads of state - as well as a walkout from a UN Security Council meeting by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over criticism of the invasion of Ukraine.

Today's geopolitical reality makes it harder to forge consensus on such a framework, Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged. But the experience with Covid-19 has shown that multilateral cooperation is the only way forward, he said.

This would better prepare the world to predict, prevent, and respond to pandemics in a coordinated and effective fashion, he said, noting that nations share the collective responsibility to rectify the longstanding under-investment in pandemic preparedness.

"Ultimately, we share one planet," he said. "Despite all our differences, our destinies are inter-woven, and no one is safe until all are safe."

He said this held true for pandemics, climate change, the conservation of the oceans, and all other shared challenges.