Strained US airlines face July 4 test

NEW YORK • US airlines are preparing customers for what will probably be another bumpy holiday weekend as the industry struggles to manage a surge in travel demand that probably exceeds its current capacity.
Ohio State University's computer science professor Yu Su was stranded last Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, after his connecting flight home never left.
The airline did not cancel the 8.30pm flight until around midnight after numerous delays that created "the delusion of hope", said Mr Yu, who never got a clear explanation for the problem.
Such horror stories are common these days, sparking headlines that warn of airport chaos over the Fourth of July weekend and drawing scrutiny from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and others in Washington.
In recent days, plane tracking sites have reported hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of delays.
In an effort to steer passengers away from "potentially challenging weekend travel days", Delta Air Lines on Tuesday announced it would waive change fees for customers to shift one leg of their trip to within the July 1-8 period.
Although federal Covid-19 relief aid meant airlines did not need to lay off staff, tens of thousands of workers left the industry after carriers urged early retirements.
Today's industry has 15 per cent less staff compared with the pre-pandemic period to handle 90 per cent of pre-2020 passenger volume, estimated analysts at Third Bridge, a consultancy.
Lack of crew was the problem for Ms Crystal Fricker's latest flight, which was cancelled an hour before she and two other travellers were scheduled to depart Raleigh, North Carolina, for Indianapolis.
Unable to find different flights for all three, the group managed to track down a rental car - no small feat - and drove 101/2 hours, arriving at 1am in time for meetings the next day.
"Pretty much every flight I've been on has had some kind of delay," said Ms Fricker, president of an Oregon seed company.
Pilots are the most acute issue in a broad airline industry labour crunch, said Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally. "There's no short-term fix," he said. "The issue becomes most pronounced during these seasonal peaks."
Airlines say they are working to address the issue, recruiting pilots and other staff and trimming summer capacity by 15 per cent compared with earlier plans.
While acknowledging the pilot supply problem, airline industry officials point to other exacerbating factors, including turbulent weather, increased staff absences due to Covid-19 and insufficient personnel at flight traffic control at some key sites.
"The industry is actively and nimbly doing everything possible to create a positive customer experience," said Airlines for America chief executive Nicholas Calio in a follow-up letter to Mr Buttigieg after a meeting last month. "Not every air traffic variable is within an airline's control."
But the Federal Aviation Administration said it "acted on the agency staffing issues raised by airlines" by adding more controllers in high demand areas.
Airlines, meanwhile, are trying to reset expectations for customers. In a message to frequent fliers on Thursday, Delta chief Ed Bastian acknowledged "unacceptable" levels of disruption, but said additional hiring efforts and adding more buffer time for crews should help.
United Airlines expects nearly 5.2 million customers over the Fourth of July period, a 24 per cent increase from 2021 and 92 per cent of its 2019 level.
"We anticipate the Fourth of July travel period to be among our busiest travel days of 2022 thus far," said a United spokesman.
American Airlines is midway through a recruitment campaign, and has hired 800 new pilots this year, CEO Robert Isom said.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE