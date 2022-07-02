Strained US airlines face July 4 test

NEW YORK • US airlines are preparing customers for what will probably be another bumpy holiday weekend as the industry struggles to manage a surge in travel demand that probably exceeds its current capacity.

Ohio State University's computer science professor Yu Su was stranded last Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, after his connecting flight home never left.

The airline did not cancel the 8.30pm flight until around midnight after numerous delays that created "the delusion of hope", said Mr Yu, who never got a clear explanation for the problem.

Such horror stories are common these days, sparking headlines that warn of airport chaos over the Fourth of July weekend and drawing scrutiny from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and others in Washington.

In recent days, plane tracking sites have reported hundreds of flight cancellations and thousands of delays.

In an effort to steer passengers away from "potentially challenging weekend travel days", Delta Air Lines on Tuesday announced it would waive change fees for customers to shift one leg of their trip to within the July 1-8 period.

Although federal Covid-19 relief aid meant airlines did not need to lay off staff, tens of thousands of workers left the industry after carriers urged early retirements.

Today's industry has 15 per cent less staff compared with the pre-pandemic period to handle 90 per cent of pre-2020 passenger volume, estimated analysts at Third Bridge, a consultancy.

Lack of crew was the problem for Ms Crystal Fricker's latest flight, which was cancelled an hour before she and two other travellers were scheduled to depart Raleigh, North Carolina, for Indianapolis.

Unable to find different flights for all three, the group managed to track down a rental car - no small feat - and drove 101/2 hours, arriving at 1am in time for meetings the next day.

"Pretty much every flight I've been on has had some kind of delay," said Ms Fricker, president of an Oregon seed company.