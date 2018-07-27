Stormy Daniels' lawyer says he represents three more women who were paid Trump hush money

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, claimed on Friday (July 27) that he was representing three more women paid hush money to conceal affairs with Donald Trump.

"Three additional women," Avenatti tweeted.

"All paid hush money through various means.

"Time for Michael Cohen and Donald Trump to come 100 per cent clean with the American people," he said in a reference to Trump's former personal attorney.

"All the documents, all the tapes. NOW," Avenatti said. "No more lies or lip service."

Avenatti, speaking to reporters on Thursday night in Los Angeles, said the three women "were paid hush money prior to the 2016 election."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from discussing their alleged intimate relationship that began in 2006.

Cohen, Trump's attorney, paid Daniels US$130,000 (S$175,000) just days before the presidential election in exchange for her silence.

A recording surfaced this week of Trump and Cohen discussing how to buy the rights to the story of another woman, a Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Cohen, who no longer works for Trump, is under investigation in New York for his business dealings and reportedly whether hush payments violated campaign finance laws.

The tape involves Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who says she had a months-long fling with Trump after they met in 2006.

On the tape, Trump and Cohen talk about buying the rights to McDougal's story, which she had sold to the National Enquirer for $150,000.

The tabloid never published the story.