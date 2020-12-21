'Stop the steal' emerges as rallying cry of Trump's supporters after election

More than a month after America's election day, and even after the Electoral College formally sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, President Donald Trump is no closer to conceding defeat.

"If I lost, I'd be a very gracious loser," he said at a Dec 5 rally in Georgia, where he was stumping for two Republican senators who face a run-off race next month. "But you can't ever accept when they steal and rig and rob."

"Stop the steal," supporters chanted in response - the slogan that has emerged as a rallying cry of those who believe the election was rigged by Democrats who robbed Mr Trump of his rightful victory.

"The Democrats did try to steal the presidency," Mr Trump responded. But he won neither the Electoral College nor the popular vote, a fact that was increasingly cemented as more swing states finalised and certified their results.

He ended up with 232 Electoral College votes to Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's 306, far below the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

Neither did Mr Trump win the popular vote. He garnered 74.2 million votes, the second-highest in America's history, but was beaten to the record by Mr Biden, who won 81.3 million votes in total.

Nonetheless, Mr Trump's complete refusal to publicly accept his electoral defeat - from his posts on Twitter to his campaign's lawsuits challenging the results and poll administration in swing states - has dominated headlines for much of November and December.

But he and his allies have also spent much of the year laying the groundwork for the claims, with a steady stream of unsubstantiated allegations that mail-in ballots are prone to fraud. Mr Trump has also falsely claimed that ballots counted after election day are illegal, despite the physical impossibility of completing counting by election night and America's long history of taking days to count all its votes.

Given that backdrop, the strong convictions of Mr Trump's supporters are unsurprising, never mind that no compelling proof has been presented to back up their claims of conspiracy.

They have blamed voting machines for changing Trump votes to Biden ones, and claimed that votes were cast on behalf of dead people and by illegal immigrants.

29% Proportion of Republican respondents in a Reuters-Ipsos poll who believe that Mr Joe Biden rightfully won the presidential election. 95% Proportion of Democrats in the same poll, who believe that Mr Biden rightfully won the election.

But officials, including Republican ones, have found no evidence of widespread irregularities of the sort Mr Trump has asserted, and states like Georgia have held multiple recounts that reasserted Mr Biden's victory.

Courts have also thrown out the Trump campaign's slew of lawsuits challenging the counts. On Nov 27, an appeals court in Pennsylvania ruled the Trump campaign could not halt the state's certification of the election results.

Judge Stephanos Bibas, who had been nominated to the post by Mr Trump himself in 2017, wrote in the unanimous decision: "Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."

Nonetheless, since election day, Trump supporters believing in a stolen election have congregated to demand that the vote counts be stopped, crying foul as mail ballots counted later evaporated early Republican leads in swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona.

Thousands of them have protested in cities across the United States, including in Washington, at "Stop the Steal" rallies.

Most Republican lawmakers have kept largely silent, although more have acknowledged Mr Biden's victory in recent days following the Electoral College vote last Monday that formalised the win.

Others, however, have repeated Mr Trump's baseless claims.

At a Senate hearing last Wednesday, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said: "The election in many ways was stolen."

Election watchers have pointed out that the narrative of a stolen election is dangerous as it undermines the legitimacy of the election and weakens Americans' faith in democracy.

Unfortunately, polls increasingly show that many Republican voters believe Mr Trump.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Nov 18 found that while 63 per cent of Americans believe Mr Biden rightfully won the election, only 29 per cent of Republicans think so, compared with 95 per cent of Democrats.

Another more recent poll by Fox News conducted from Dec 6 to Dec 9 found that 36 per cent of voters overall say the election was stolen from Mr Trump. But it was a highly partisan issue, with 68 per cent of Republicans and 77 per cent of Trump voters holding this view.

The rhetoric around the "stolen" election has also escalated in recent days, with Republican surrogates espousing increasingly divisive actions.

Mr Allen West, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, appeared to suggest secession on Dec 11 after the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit aimed at overturning poll results. "Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a union of states that will abide by the Constitution," Mr West said in a statement.

And on Friday, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn suggested during a Newsmax television interview that Mr Trump could deploy the military in swing states that he lost to "basically rerun an election each in those states".

This divisiveness will not go away on Inauguration Day. "Republican voters who stood by Trump are angry," wrote US analysts from the Eurasia Group consultancy in a commentary on Friday. "Most of them believe the election was stolen and that's not a sentiment that can be waved away on Inauguration Day."

