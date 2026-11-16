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Steering problem on tanker in New Orleans caused ship collision: US officials

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Emergency personnel work at the scene of a crash between a tanker ship and an American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked in New Orleans on Nov 13.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a crash between a tanker ship and an American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked in New Orleans on Nov 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The asphalt tanker vessel that struck a docked paddlewheel cruise boat in the Mississippi River at New Orleans last week experienced a steering problem in which its rudder was stuck in one position, US transportation safety officials said on Nov 15.

The American Cruise Lines passenger vessel American Heritage, with 190 people aboard, capsized at the dock, though no one was killed in the collision.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker was headed upriver when it experienced a “steering casualty” in which its rudder stayed in a starboard position and the vessel veered toward the river’s east bank, National Transportation Safety Board senior marine accident investigator Bart Barnum told a news conference in New Orleans.

NTSB officials said they do not know what caused the steering problem. The tanker’s voyage-data recorder was recovered on Nov 14.

Issues under investigation include whether the tanker’s anchors were deployed and, if so, at what depth, as well as interviews with crew members and passengers, officials said.

Interviews with the crew of the Atlantic Asphalt are scheduled over the next week, they said.

Harbour personnel, firefighters and onlookers scrambled to pull passengers from the cruise vessel to safety after the collision. The cruise vessel toppled over into the river. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.