Starliner capsule launched into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL (Florida) • Boeing's new Starliner capsule has been launched on a do-over uncrewed test flight bound for the International Space Station, aiming to deliver the company a much-needed success after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks.

The CST-100 Starliner blasted off shortly before 7pm on Thursday (6.54am yesterday, Singapore time) from the Cape Canaveral United States Space Force Station in Florida, soaring aloft atop an Atlas V rocket furnished by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance.

About 30 minutes after lift-off, the Starliner reached its intended preliminary orbit, after separating from the upper-stage Atlas V rocket and flying on its own power to a planned rendezvous with the space station.

It was at that point in Starliner's previous test flight in late 2019 that a software glitch effectively foiled the spacecraft's ability to reach the space station.

The capsule's flight to orbit on Thursday was not without a hitch.

Two onboard thrusters, out of a set of 12, failed during Starliner's 45-second "orbital insertion" manoeuvre, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and Boeing officials told a post-launch news conference.

However, a backup thruster kicked in, and the manoeuvre was completed, they said, adding that the malfunction, while yet to be explained, should not prevent the spacecraft from reaching its destination or returning safely to Earth.

"The system is designed to be redundant, and it performed like it was supposed to," said Mr Mark Nappi, Boeing's Starliner programme manager.

The capsule was due to arrive at the space station about 24 hours after launch and dock with the research outpost in orbit about 400km above Earth yesterday.

The Boeing craft is to spend four to five days attached to the space station before undocking and flying back to Earth, with a parachute landing cushioned by airbags on the desert floor of White Sands, New Mexico.

A successful mission will move the long-delayed Starliner a major step closer to providing Nasa with a second reliable means - other than Mr Elon Musk's SpaceX - of ferrying astronauts to and from the space station.

If the second uncrewed trip to orbit succeeds, Starliner could fly its first team of astronauts in autumn, although Nasa officials caution that the timeframe could get pushed back.

