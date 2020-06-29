Starbucks to pause paid advertising across social media to help stop hate speech

SEATTLE (REUTERS) - Starbucks will pause advertising on all social media platforms as it explores the best ways to help stop the spread of hate speech, the company said in a statement on Sunday (June 28).

The company will "have discussions internally and with media partners and civil rights organisations to stop the spread of hate speech," the statement said.

A CNBC report on Sunday added that this social media pause by Starbucks will not include YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet's Google.

It will continue to post on social media without paid promotion.

It also said that though Starbucks is pausing advertising, it is not joining the "Stop Hate For Profit" boycott campaign, which kicked off earlier this month.

More than 160 companies, including Verizon Communications and Unilever, signed on to stop buying ads on Facebook, the world's largest social media platform.