Standing out in the cold

Some residents in Minneapolis have found something fun to do despite the freezing temperatures that have swathed the American Midwest this week.

They are freezing their trousers upright in their yards, such as this display in the suburb of Saint Anthony, and posting photos of their creations on social media with the hashtag #frozenpants.

The idea was started by Minne-apolis resident Tom Grotting, 64, who said some of his inspiration came from his childhood, reported Time.com. His parents used to hang clothes outside to dry, and he found it entertaining to see them freeze in funny shapes.

Iowa newspaper Des Moines Register has even given its readers instructions on how to create such ice sculptures successfully.

Mr Grotting said that temperatures need to drop to about minus 18 deg C for the trousers to stay upright in place.

On Wednesday, the mercury dipped to minus 33 deg C in Minneapolis, resulting in about 100 such sculptures dotting the snowy landscape in several suburbs.