Stand-off at Texas synagogue ends with gunman dead

TEXAS • A hostage rescue team from the Federal Bureau of Investigation stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas last Saturday night to free three remaining hostages of a gunman who had disrupted a service and begun a stand-off with police more than 10 hours earlier.

All the hostages were safely released and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told a news conference.

The gunman had initially taken four people, including the rabbi, hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said.

One hostage was released unharmed six hours later.

Reporters said they heard the sound of explosions, possibly flashbangs, and the sound of gunfire shortly before Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the crisis was over.

"Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Mr Abbott said on Twitter. The FBI said they have confirmed the identity of the gunman but said they would not yet disclose it.

The bureau declined to confirm the cause of his death, saying it was still under investigation.

Britain's foreign office confirmed the death of a British man in Texas, when asked to respond to a Sky News report that the gunman was a British national.

The foreign office did not explicitly say the dead Briton was the gunman.

The Colleyville Police Department said it first responded to the synagogue situation with Swat teams, after emergency calls during the Shabbat service which was being broadcast online.

FBI negotiators soon opened contact with the man, who said he wanted to speak to a woman who was being held in a federal prison.

No injuries were reported among the hostages.

In the first few hours of the stand-off, the man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone call during a Facebook livestream of the service at the synagogue. The livestream was cut off later.

Before the livestream was ended, the man could be heard ranting and talking about religion and his sister, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The man could be heard repeatedly saying he did not want to see anyone hurt and that he believed he was going to die.

President Joe Biden, who was briefed on the crisis as it unfolded, praised the "courageous work" of state, local and federal law enforcement in freeing the hostages.

"There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate - we will stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country," he said in a statement.

Mr Barry Klompus, a member of the congregation since the synagogue opened in 1999, said he had tuned into the livestream.

"It was horrible listening and watching," Mr Klompus said in a telephone interview.

A US official briefed on the matter told ABC News that the hostage-taker claimed to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence for her conviction in 2010 over shooting at soldiers and FBI agents, and that he demanded she be freed.

Siddiqui is being held at a federal prison in the Fort Worth area.

A lawyer representing Siddiqui, Mr Marwa Elbially, told CNN in a statement that the man was not Siddiqui's brother.

He had earlier implored the man to release the hostages, saying Siddiqui's family condemned his "heinous" actions.

