Stand-down ordered as Pentagon grapples with extremism within military

WASHINGTON • The United States military acknowledged it is unsure how to address white nationalism and other forms of extremism in its ranks, as it announced plans for a military-wide stand-down pausing regular activity at some point in the next 60 days to tackle the issue.

The decision was made on Wednesday by Mr Lloyd Austin, the military's first black Defence Secretary. He has previously underscored the need to rid the military of "racists and extremists".

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Mr Austin ordered the stand-down after a meeting with military branch leaders, who are under pressure to show progress in combating extremism after current and former military service members were found to have participated in the siege of the Capitol on Jan 6.

The Pentagon has yet to define how it will deal with extremism or offer data estimating how many service members hold white nationalist ideology. It has also not disclosed how many troops have been disciplined for extremism.

"We don't know how we're going to be able to get after this in a meaningful, productive, tangible way, and that is why... he ordered this stand-down," Mr Kirby said.

It was unclear if the announcement was meant to foreshadow any near-term concrete actions by US President Joe Biden's Pentagon or if it was more of a symbolic move to demonstrate Mr Austin's acknowledgement of the problem.

The Pentagon did not define whether stand-downs pausing regular activity across the military might last minutes or hours, or what commanders would do during that time to express opposition to extremism.

The Jan 6 insurrection led to the second impeachment of former president Donald Trump, who spoke at a rally in his final days in office and urged supporters to go to the Capitol and "fight".

REUTERS