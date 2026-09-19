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‘Stabby crabby’: Crab goes viral for flashing blade in claw at Florida man and his dog

A now viral Instagram video shows a crab wielding what appears to be part of a pocketknife.

Florida’s wildlife has apparently decided claws are no longer enough.

A blue land crab has gone viral after it was filmed wielding a blade with one claw, and seemingly trying to slash Florida resident Eduardo Alvarez and his dog with it.

“Florida is getting out of hand,” Alvarez wrote on Instagram on Sept 16 .

In the clip Alvarez posted, the dog is seen approaching the crab to check it out.

Alvarez tries to pick up the crab, which responds by flashing and wagging the blade at him, while trying to clip him with its other claw.

Alvarez eventually manages to get hold of the seemingly crossed crustacean and move it farther into his yard.

“Summer, I don’t recommend messing with this,” he tells his dog. “This is a gangster-ass crab.”

The blade appears to be part of a pocketknife. How the crab got a hold of it is unclear.

The video has drawn more than 23 million views since it was posted online , with internet users offering commentaries on the state of Florida’s wildlife.

“You can tell it’s Florida cuz he picked it up while laughing,” one commenter wrote.

Others rooted for the crab.

“Mess with crabby, you get stabby,” one said.

“You’re lucky he’s on probation,” said another.