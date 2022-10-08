ST Explains: What is 'FDPR' and why is the US using it to cripple China's tech sector?

OAKLAND, California - They did it to Huawei. They used it on Russia. Now, the United States is going after China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry.

The weapon? A little-known rule that enables US regulators to extend their technology export control powers far beyond America's borders to transactions between foreign countries and China.

The provision called the "foreign direct product rule", or FDPR, was first introduced in 1959 to control trading of US technologies.

It essentially says that if a product was made using American technology, the US government has the power to stop it from being sold - including products made in a foreign country.

On Friday, US officials applied the rule to China's advanced computing and supercomputer industry to stop it from obtaining advanced computing chips.

The rule took centrestage in August 2020, when it was used against China telecom company Huawei Technologies. American officials had tried to cut off Huawei's supply of semiconductors, but found that companies were still shipping to Huawei chips made in factories outside the United States.

Eventually, US regulators found a choke point: Almost all chip factories contain critical tools from US suppliers. So they expanded the FDPR to control trade of chips made using US technology or tools. That move was a blow to Huawei's smart phone business.

US regulators also used it on Russia and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine to cut off chips.

Dan Fisher-Owens, a specialist in export controls on chips at law firm Berliner Corcoran & Rowe, said the expansion in FDPR closed a gap in US export control jurisdiction.

However, he said the US has been cautious about using the rule as it can drag foreign companies into the process and "create friction" with allies who may disagree with the application of US law.