US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Nvidia is a perpetual target for people trying to illegally obtain its high-end chips.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Nvidia Corp is a perpetual target for people trying to illegally obtain its high-end chips and the US is investigating an alleged Chinese spy who had an affair with the company’s former chief executive.

“Nvidia chips, they are the jewel. They are the absolute top that everybody wants,” Clayton said Nov 22 on ABC’s This Week. “That’s why we’re focusing on this. People will do a lot, they will break the law. There are indictments already involving other companies where people have broken the law to get access to Nvidia chips.”

He said in a separate interview on CNN’s State of the Union that Attorney-General Todd Blanche has made it clear that the US is looking into Alice Huang, a former executive for Singapore-based Megaspeed International, and her company but declined to comment further.

“This is how we operate in America – to let that investigation play out,” he said on CNN. “And there is not only the DOJ investigation, but I’m sure the board of directors and Nvidia is looking into what happened. Regulatory agencies, let’s let all that play out. Let’s gather the facts.”

Former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang was ousted from his job after admitting he had an affair with Alice Huang, while denying any wrongdoing.

More broadly, Clayton said the US needs to maintain its leadership when it comes to high-end chips, which means balancing export restrictions on the most sensitive technology while driving the buildout in artificial-intelligence technology internationally.

“We want to lead the globe in the build out of this infrastructure, but we also want to keep the most exquisite capabilities for America,” he said on ABC.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come under strong criticism, including from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, for lax enforcement of US export curbs on high-end chips. Clayton declined to comment on the Commerce Department’s record, saying he wouldn’t be drawn into internal administration deliberations.

Separately, California is doing its own investigation into whether potential criminal violations of state law and whether Nvidia illegally sold advanced chips to China and misled investors about the conduct, its attorney-general, Rob Bonta, told Bloomberg News in an interview. BLOOMBERG