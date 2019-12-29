Sports reporter Carley McCord among five killed in US plane crash

NEW ORLEANS (WASHINGTON POST) - New Orleans-based sports reporter Carley McCord was among five people killed on Saturday (Dec 28) when a small plane crashed in Louisiana shortly after takeoff, the Associated Press reported.

McCord, a freelance sideline reporter who had worked for ESPN among other networks, was reportedly on her way to Atlanta, where Louisiana State University was set to play the University of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

Her husband, Steven Ensminger Jr, confirmed her death to the AP, and KATC TV3 reported that the Lafayette Fire Department identified her as a victim.

Ensminger's father, Steve Ensminger, is the offensive coordinator for LSU.

A university spokesman told Sports Illustrated that the elder Ensminger still planned to coach the Peach Bowl.

About 50 minutes before kickoff, Ensminger came onto the field with LSU's quarterbacks and centres.

He wiped his eyes a few times while he watched pre-game warm-ups.

A couple of LSU players came over to hug him.

McCord, 30, covered the New Orleans Pelicans, the New Orleans Saints and other sports.

She also worked as a sports reporter for WDSU.

"We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family," WDSU president and general manager Joel Vilmenay said in a statement.

"Carley's passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family."