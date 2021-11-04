S'pore, US discuss deepening defence cooperation, reaffirm excellent ties

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met his American counterpart, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, yesterday at the Pentagon, where they discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation between their countries.

The leaders reaffirmed Singapore and the United States' excellent bilateral defence relationship and mutually beneficial partnership, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Ng, who is on a working visit to Washington that ends today, expressed appreciation for the US' longstanding support for the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) overseas training in America, said Mindef.

Mr Austin expressed the United States' appreciation for the per-sonnel and a Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft that Singapore deployed in support of US evacuation operations in Afghanistan.

The SAF transported more than 2,000 evacuees relocated in Qatar to Germany.

"Both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between both defence establishments," said Mindef.

They also "discussed geopolitical developments and regional security issues, and agreed on the importance of the US' continued engagement in the Asia-Pacific region."

Dr Ng wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that his meetings with current and former defence officials had been warm and informative.

"These thought leaders and influencers know that the US needs to reinvigorate its economy, and evolve a coherent and consistent foreign and trade policy that benefits the US and the world at large," he wrote.