S'pore seeks injunction in US against Brochez

Mikhy Farrera Brochez, the American wanted in Singapore for leaking personal information of individuals with HIV, has been charged in a Kentucky court with the possession and unlawful transfer of stolen identification documents.

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) has also sought an injunction from the US court to prevent further disclosure of the confidential data Brochez had obtained from the Singapore Government, and to get him to return the information.

The MOH, in a joint statement with the Singapore Police Force, yesterday said the Singapore authorities have filed a civil suit against Brochez in the US courts.

On Friday, Brochez was charged following investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the US Department of Justice in a press release. Brochez is scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Lexington on Wednesday.

