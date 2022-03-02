S'pore envoy stresses importance of sovereignty in UN speech

The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a clear and gross violation of the fundamental norms of international law, said Singapore's Ambassador Burhan Gafoor at a United Nations emergency meeting in New York.

The invasion is also a contravention of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force and acts of aggression against another sovereign state, Mr Gafoor said at the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Monday.

"We support his (the UN Secretary-General's) call for the Russian Federation to withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine and for the responsible actors to immediately cease all hostilities and prioritise diplomacy to address all issues peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter and international law," he added.

Mr Gafoor said "the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, must be respected within its internationally recognised borders".

When Mr Gafoor ended his six-minute speech and was making his way back to his seat, Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya went up to him and gave him a hug.

Mr Gafoor, a career diplomat, has been Singapore's Permanent Representative to the UN since 2016. He was previously Singapore's ambassador to France and high commissioner to Australia.

The rare emergency special session was held to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, after a UN Security Council resolution last Friday deploring Russia's aggression against Ukraine was not passed. Russia - a permanent member of the council - had vetoed it.

Some 100 countries are expected to address the General Assembly this week and vote on the resolution. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

Although General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they are considered to carry political weight as they express the will of the wider UN membership.

Mr Gafoor in his speech said Singapore has always taken a consistent position on the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries.

"This is a matter of principle for all small states and a matter of fundamental importance for all members of the General Assembly.