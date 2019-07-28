SpaceX's Dragon resupply capsule reaches space station

WASHINGTON (DPA) - SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft on Saturday (July 27) successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS), Nasa said.

Dragon was installed on the Earth-facing side of the station's Harmony module at 12.01pm (12.01am on Sunday, Singapore time), the ISS tweeted.

After the crewless capsule arrived at ISS, astronaut Nick Hague used the station's robotic arm to grab it.

Flight controllers at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas then took over operations and pulled it to the Harmony module.

The hatch opening is expected to take place Sunday.

The spacecraft is carrying 2,200kg of supplies, including food and material for about 250 scientific experiments.

It launched Thursday from Cape Canaveral in Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

It is the Dragon's third flight to the ISS and SpaceX's 18th resupply mission to the orbiting outpost.