SpaceX to fly first space tourist, Dennis Tito, around the moon

AUSTIN - SpaceX plans to announce two new space tourists slated to fly on the Starship rocket: Dennis Tito, the world's first-ever space tourist in 2001, and his wife, Akiko.

The couple paid an undisclosed amount to fly around the moon on Starship once the vehicle is complete.

They will travel with 10 other undisclosed passengers on a roughly week-long journey.

The trip doesn't include a landing on the lunar surface and it's unclear if the other passengers have been chosen yet.

It may be a while before the mission gets underway and there's still no target date. It's scheduled to be Starship's fourth passenger mission, conducted after SpaceX uses the vehicle to land astronauts on the moon for Nasa and following trips by other customers who have purchased rides in the vessel.

Then there's the fact that Starship has yet to travel to space.

SpaceX still needs to send an uncrewed version of the vehicle to orbit, which Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said could occur as early as November.

The company must also show it can refuel Starship while in space so that it can reach the moon's vicinity, and it needs the necessary life-support systems and other hardware to keep humans alive.

"I know this rocket is going to be tested backwards and forwards; there'll be hundreds of flights before we're flying," Mr Tito said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"We're not going to fly next year. It's going to be a wait."

After a brief stint working as a scientist at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Mr Tito co-founded investment-management firm Wilshire Associates in 1972.

He was the first civilian space tourist to visit the International Space Station, paying US$20 million to purchase a seat on Russia's Soyuz rocket for a week-long stay.

Mr Tito said that, at the time, Nasa wasn't happy with his trip.

Since his flight, space tourism has greatly expanded, and Nasa has opened up the ISS to more commercial endeavours.

Nearly a dozen tourists have flown there with the help of a company called Space Adventures.