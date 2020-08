WASHINGTON (AFP) - The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft was sealed for departure back to Earth on Saturday (Aug 1), closing out two months aboard the International Space Station for a pair of American astronauts, Nasa said.

"The @SpaceX Crew Dragon forward hatch has been sealed for departure," the US space agency wrote on Twitter, adding that the astronauts were to set depart at approximately 2334 GMT (7.34am on Sunday, Singapore time).