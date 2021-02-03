SpaceX aims to launch all-civilian space flight this year

WASHINGTON • SpaceX on Monday announced it is aiming to launch this year the first all-civilian mission into Earth's orbit, led by a tech billionaire who plans to raffle off one of the spots aboard the craft.

Entrepreneur Jared Isaacman is to be joined by three other novice astronauts for a multi-day journey into space, including one lucky winner of the raffle.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime adventure: a journey into outer space on the first all-civilian space flight," according to a website dedicated to the mission.

SpaceX, the company started by Mr Elon Musk, said Mr Isaacman is "donating the three seats alongside him... to individuals from the general public who will be announced in the weeks ahead". Launch of the Dragon spacecraft is being targeted for "no earlier than the fourth quarter of this year", the firm said.

One seat will go to a worker from St Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats childhood cancers and paediatric diseases, and the second is to be drawn from those who enter the raffle and are encouraged to donate to the hospital.

A third will be picked by a panel of judges from entrepreneurs who use an e-commerce tool from Mr Isaacman's company, Shift4 Payments.

All three crew members "will receive commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft", as well as orbital mechanics and stress testing, including operating in micro-or zero gravity, the statement said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE