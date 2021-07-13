Space-bound tycoons

JEFF BEZOS

Who: Founder of Amazon, one of the world's largest companies. He also founded space tourism venture Blue Origin in 2000.

Estimated net worth: US$201 billion (S$272 billion)

Flight date: July 20. Mr Bezos will embark on a space flight with his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and the winner of an online auction, who will be named later.

Ticket price: Blue Origin has not announced official prices, but they are estimated to be between US$200,000 and US$300,000.

ELON MUSK

Who: SpaceX chief executive

Estimated net worth: US$162 billion

Flight date: No date set.

Ticket price: Mr Musk reportedly paid a US$10,000 deposit to reserve a seat on a future Virgin Galactic voyage.

JARED ISAACMAN

Who: Founder and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Shift4 Payments, a payment processing company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Estimated net worth: US$2 billion

Flight date: October

Ticket price: He did not reveal how much he paid for chartering a SpaceX rocket and spacecraft, but said the mission was to raise at least US$200 million for St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee.

YUSAKU MAEZAWA AND YOZO HIRANO

Who: Mr Maezawa is a Japanese entrepreneur who founded online fashion store Zozo, while Mr Hirano is a film producer who will document Mr Maezawa's flight.

Estimated net worth: US$2 billion (Mr Maezawa)

Flight date: Dec 8

Ticket price: Space Adventures, a space tourism company, did not disclose how much the trip to the International Space Station (ISS) that it is planning for Mr Maezawa will cost the billionaire, who will be sponsoring Mr Hirano's trip. Previous space tourists have reportedly paid between US$20 million and US$40 million. Mr Maezawa is also scheduled to travel around the Moon on a SpaceX flight in 2023.

LARRY CONNOR, MARK PATHY AND EYTAN STIBBE

Who: Mr Connor is an American entrepreneur, while Mr Pathy, a Canadian, and Mr Stibbe, an Israeli, are both investors and philanthropists.

Estimated net worth: Not known.

Flight date: By January.

Ticket price: US$55 million each to stay at the ISS for eight days.