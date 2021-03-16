South Korean drama Minari gets 6 Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES • South Korean drama Minari secured six nods in the Oscar nominations yesterday, including for Best Actor.

Minari's male lead Steven Yeun made history as the first Asian American to be nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance as Jacob, a South Korean father who moves his family to a rural Arkansas farm in the 1980s, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Director Lee Isaac Chung was nominated for Best Director.

Veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung - a household name in South Korea - scored her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role as a foul-mouthed grandmother. Minari was Youn's American film debut and she is the first South Korean performer to be nominated for the Oscars in any acting category, the Los Angeles Times said.

The three other nominations for Minari were for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Musical Score.

Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama Mank led the Oscar nominations with 10 nods, including for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Netflix landed 35 nominations in all, for 16 of its films.

Walt Disney scored 15 nods.

Other Best Picture nominations for the Oscars also went to dementia drama The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Nomadland, #MeToo revenge tale Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Director Chloe Zhao, who was born in China, nabbed one of the five Best Director nods for Nomadland, the Searchlight Pictures release about modern van dwellers in the United States.

British director Emerald Fennell was nominated for Promising Young Woman.

Only one woman, Kathryn Bigelow, has ever won a Best Director Oscar.

Lead actors picking up nominations included a first Oscar nod for the late Chadwick Boseman, previous winners Frances McDormand and Viola Davis and Britons Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby, Riz Ahmed and Gary Oldman.

The main nominees

BEST PICTURE • The Father • Judas and the Black Messiah • Mank • Minari • Nomadland • Promising Young Woman • Sound of Metal • The Trial of the Chicago 7 BEST ACTRESS • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom • Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman • Frances McDormand, Nomadland • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman BEST ACTOR • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom • Anthony Hopkins, The Father • Gary Oldman, Mank • Steven Yeun, Minari

The Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 25.

REUTERS