Over 2,000 gather in San Diego to mourn three men killed in mosque attack

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People attend a prayer service for the victims of a shooting at the Islamic Center, in San Diego, California, on May 21.

SAN DIEGO – More than 2,000 people gathered in a San Diego park on May 21 to mourn a security guard and two other men murdered as they tried to stop this week’s attack on the city’s largest mosque.

Men and women, including police officers in uniform, stood in rows for the Islamic funeral prayer, or Janazah, to remember the three men referred to as heroes by mourners for delaying and distracting the attackers, preventing further bloodshed at a time when children were at the mosque’s school.

The bodies of the men, Mr Amin Abdullah, 51, Mr Mansour Kaziha, 78, and Mr Nadir Awad, 57, lay beneath cloths and rugs, underneath a white canopy.

“God is the greatest,” the mourners chanted in Arabic, raising their hands at the service in a park wedged between the city’s river and a soccer stadium.

The three men were set to be buried alongside one another later in the day at a nearby cemetery.

“Today is a message to everyone. Our community got hurt but our community is standing strong and firm,” said the centre’s imam, Imam Taha Hassane, adding that people had travelled from the eastern United States and across California for the service.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a suspected hate crime and the killings have put Muslims across the United States on edge at a time of rising Islamophobia.

Mourner Ruba Abu Jamah, who knew all three men, called for an end to the hatred of Muslims that she believed inspired the attackers. She questioned why the mother of one of the teenage suspects, who alerted police that her son was suicidal, allegedly allowed him to have access to guns.

“For God’s sake, why are we going backwards? Hate takes us backwards,” said Ms Abu Jamah, after hearses took the men’s bodies for burial. “Moms, don’t have a whole display of weapons if you know your 16-year-old kid is depressed.”

Mr Abdullah was shot dead in a gun battle with the teenage assailants during which he used his radio to call in a lockdown procedure, police said.

Mr Kaziha, the centre’s handyman and cook, as well as Mr Awad, whose wife is a teacher at the centre and who lived across the street from the mosque, were shot dead by the attackers after they heard gunfire and ran towards the centre.

Mr Abdullah’s actions are credited with delaying the assailants’ entry to the centre, where 140 students hid in closets and other spaces, police said.

The assailants fled the mosque in their vehicle and were later found dead in the car from self-inflicted gunshots, police said.

Mr Khaled Abdullah, 24, the security guard’s son, said his family has drawn strength from the way his father died.

“The fact that he was on the front line, trying to defend kids and innocent people, that makes me feel good,” Khaled told Reuters on May 20 . “Calling him a hero is the least we can do.” REUTERS