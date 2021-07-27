Some in US may need vaccine booster

WASHINGTON • The US is moving in the "wrong direction" in combating a new wave of Covid-19, and a booster vaccine shot may be needed especially for the most vulnerable, according to the nation's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

He said new recommendations on masking for the vaccinated are under "active consideration," as the Delta variant fuels a surge of infections in the nation.

With half of the United States still not fully vaccinated, the country faces a worst-case scenario of daily deaths reaching 4,000, the same level as during last winter's peak, Dr Fauci said.

He addressed the growing issue of "breakthrough infections", when a person contracts Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated, and the possible need for booster shots for those with suppressed immune systems such as cancer or transplant patients.

According to Israel's health ministry, Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine was just 39 per cent effective in keeping people in the country from getting infected by the Delta variant in recent weeks, but it provided a strong shield against hospitalisation and more severe forms of the virus.

In Los Angeles County, those vaccinated made up one in five of the new infections last month.

The US will buy 200 million more doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, meant for children under 12, who are not yet eligible, and also for boosters if data shows they are necessary.

"It's easier for this Delta variant to overwhelm low antibody levels and that's why we were considering whether or not some people might need boosters," former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS' Face The Nation show on Sunday.

Dr Fauci also defended the decisions by Los Angeles and St Louis to reimpose mask orders regardless of vaccination status.

Local governments have the discretion to assess and introduce rules that fit the situation on the ground, he said, adding that the cities' actions are not incompatible with what the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending.

A growing number of public-health experts have urged the CDC to recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear face masks in public amid the resurgence of infections fed by the Delta variant.

Former US surgeon-general Jerome Adams also called on the CDC to change the current mask guidance to provide more "cover" for businesses and public health officials, who do not have a good way to find out who is vaccinated and who is not.

Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, which has one of the US' lowest rates of vaccination, said the state's legislature will weigh in on any mask mandate, based on the data, as schools and other activities reopen, though he pointed out that enforcement remains a challenge.

The sharpest increases in Covid-19 cases are in places with lower vaccination rates. Florida, Texas and Missouri account for 40 per cent of all new cases nationwide, with around one in five of all new US cases occurring in Florida, White House adviser Jeffrey Zients said last week.

The CDC on Sunday reported an uptick in the number of vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours - 778,996, the highest number given in a 24-hour period since the US reported giving 1.16 million doses on July 3.

However, that number is far below the peak of 4.63 million doses reported on April 10 and, despite the rise, the pace of vaccinations is still generally declining, CDC data shows.

