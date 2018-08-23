Social media giants delete hundreds of fake accounts

SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON • Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet collectively removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation on Tuesday, while Facebook took down a second campaign it said was linked to Russia.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the accounts identified on his company's platform were part of two separate campaigns, the first from Iran with some ties to state-owned media, and the second linked to sources which Washington has previously named as Russian military intelligence services.

Officials in Iran, where it is a holiday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival, were not immediately available for comment.

The Kremlin yesterday rejected Facebook's accusations. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow did not understand the basis for such statements and that they looked like "carbon copies" of previous allegations which Moscow had denied.

Global social media giants are seeking to guard against political interference on their platforms amid rising concerns about foreign attempts to disrupt the US mid-term elections in November.

The US earlier this year indicted 13 Russians for alleged attempts to meddle in US politics, but the alleged Iranian activity, exposed by cyber-security firm FireEye, suggests that the problem may be more widespread.

"It really shows it's not just Russia that engages in this type of activity," FireEye's information operations analyst, Mr Lee Foster, told Reuters.

FireEye said the Iranian campaign used a network of fake news websites and fraudulent social media personas spread across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google Plus and YouTube to push narratives in line with Teheran's interests. The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

The activity was aimed at users in the US, Britain, Latin America and the Middle East up to and through this month, FireEye said. It included "anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian themes", as well as advocacy of policies favourable to Iran, such as the US-Iran nuclear deal.

FireEye said the Iranian activity did not appear "dedicated" to influencing the upcoming election, though some of the posts aimed at US users did adopt "left-leaning identities" and took stances against US President Donald Trump.

That activity "could suggest a more active attempt to influence domestic US political discourse" is forthcoming, Mr Foster said, but "we just haven't seen that yet".

Facebook said the Russia-linked accounts it removed were engaged in "inauthentic behaviour" related to politics in Syria and Ukraine. It said that activity did not appear to be linked to the Iranian campaign.

"These were distinct campaigns and we have not identified any link or coordination between them. However, they used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing," the company said in a statement.

Facebook last month removed 32 pages and accounts tied to another misinformation campaign without describing its origins, but which US lawmakers said likely had Russian involvement.

Microsoft said this week that hackers linked to the Russian government sought to steal e-mail login credentials from US politicians and think-tanks, allegations the Russian Foreign Ministry described as a "witch-hunt".

Alphabet, which includes Google and YouTube, did not respond to a request for comment.

