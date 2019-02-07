Trump's ex-housekeeper a Democrat's guest

WASHINGTON • For more than five years, Ms Victorina Morales made Mr Donald Trump's bed, cleaned his toilet and dusted his trophies as a housekeeper at one of his golf clubs - without legal status to reside in the United States.

On Tuesday night, the 46-year-old from Guatemala took her place as a Democratic lawmaker's guest for the President's State of the Union address to Congress, where she hoped to be a powerful symbol of the undocumented migrants his administration has demonised.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Democrat women show up in white

WASHINGTON • Several dozen Democratic lawmakers dressed in white sat en bloc on Tuesday in unmistakable defiance of President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr Trump's arch-rival in Washington, led many in her caucus in wearing white to honour the fight for suffrage rights, which women earned 100 years ago in the United States. Seated together, the women sent a striking visual message, a challenge to Mr Trump and how he and his administration have addressed issues important to women.

WASHINGTON POST

Talks on a settlement with Afghan groups stepped up

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration had accelerated negotiations to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan with groups including the Taleban and, as they make progress, the US would be able to reduce its troop presence there.

"Great nations do not fight endless wars," Mr Trump said, adding that US troops had nearly defeated Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants in Syria and it was time to bring them home.

REUTERS

Fresh funds pledged to eradicate Aids

WASHINGTON • The US President, who fired his HIV/Aids advisory council a year ago and has no one working in the White House Office of National Aids Policy, pivoted on Tuesday, pledging to direct fresh money and knowledge to eradicate the epidemic.

Going beyond the promises of any of his predecessors since Aids appeared as a deadly scourge nearly four decades ago, Mr Donald Trump announced a strategy to stop the spread of HIV by 2030, by concentrating as yet unspecified resources on 48 counties and other "hot spots" where half of the United States' new infections occur.

WASHINGTON POST

Melania returns to public spotlight

WASHINGTON • When Mrs Melania Trump entered the House gallery to watch her husband Donald Trump give the State of the Union address, the moment marked yet another re-emergence for the First Lady.

The cameras lingered as she waved. Commentators on Twitter remarked on her choice to wear a dark suit, in contrast to the Democratic women who wore white in a nod to suffragettes.

Before the First Lady's turn in the spotlight on Tuesday night, she had been out of the public view for more than five weeks.

WASHINGTON POST