Sniper injures four in Washington before taking his own life

WASHINGTON • A gunman opened fire on random victims from a sniper's nest in an apartment building near an elite prep school in the US capital on Friday, wounding four people before taking his own life as police closed in, officials said.

Police said the suspect, Raymond Spencer, 23, of suburban Fairfax, Virginia, was initially identified from video footage he had posted on social media that appeared to show gunshots fired from the vantage point of an upper-floor window, with the misspelt label: "Shool shooting!"

Washington Metropolitan Police chief Robert Contee told a late-night news conference the video "looks very much to be authentic", but it remained uncertain whether the footage was streamed live or had been posted after it was recorded.

The police had issued a bulletin with photographs of Spencer hours earlier, saying they were seeking him as a "person of interest" in their investigation.

The shooting and manhunt paralysed the upscale Van Ness neighbourhood of north-west Washington next to Edmund Burke School, a private college preparatory academy, just as classes were about to be dismissed for the day.

The school and other properties in the vicinity were placed under a security lockdown, with frightened students texting anxious parents as police mounted a door-to-door search for the suspect.

With help from eyewitness reports, the police managed to pinpoint the gunman's position on the fifth floor of a "particular apartment building" and ultimately "breached the location where the suspect took his own life", Mr Contee said.

Police seized more than half a dozen firearms, including several rifles, and large amounts of ammunition in the apartment, which had been arranged in a "sniper-type set-up" with a tripod mount for weapons, the chief said.

"His intent was to kill and hurt members of our community", but investigators had yet to find a motive, Mr Contee said, adding that the gunman acted alone.

The four victims were shot at random as "they were going about their business... on the streets of the District of Columbia", Mr Contee told reporters.

Three people struck by gunfire were taken to hospitals in the area. They were a 54-year-old man and a woman in her mid-30s with severe injuries, and a 12-year-old girl wounded in the arm, assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said during an earlier news conference.

A fourth victim, a woman in her mid-60s, was treated at the scene for a slight graze wound, Mr Emerman said.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters and local media outlets they heard multiple bursts of rapid gunfire. Mr Contee said at least 20 shots were fired.

The late-afternoon violence unfolded along a busy Connecticut Avenue corridor that is also home to several foreign embassies, the Howard University School of Law and a campus of the University of the District of Columbia.

A mother, Ms Jennifer DiGiacinto, told Reuters she learnt of the shooting from a text message from her son, a Burke School 11th-grader. "He said, 'There's something bad happening, I need you to turn on the news.' I said, 'Why, what's happening?' And he said, 'Gunfire, I'm under a desk, we're barricaded in'."

Lamenting the trauma of gun violence that has become commonplace in the United States, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters: "Unfortunately, I had to look in parents' eyes tonight who were terrified. And they were terrified thinking of what might happen to their children."

