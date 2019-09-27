Smaller states urge support for rules-based global order

An informal group of 30 smaller states has spoken out against the rise of protectionism and trade conflicts at an annual meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, stressing that an open, predictable, rules-based international order remains important for continued growth, peace and prosperity.

This international order includes the multilateral trading system as embodied by the World Trade Organisation, said the Global Governance Group (3G) in a statement on Wednesday.

The group added that it was important for multilateral forums to be inclusive when seeking to set global standards, and for international organisations to have universal membership.

The 3G was formed in 2009 to influence the Group of 20 (G-20) countries to take into account the interests of smaller countries affected by its decisions, and is regularly represented at its summits.

Its members include Singapore, the group's convenor, as well as Kuwait, Peru and Rwanda.

The coalition held its 12th ministerial meeting in New York on Wednesday, inviting the previous, present and incoming presidents of the G-20 - Argentina, Japan and Saudi Arabia - to discuss the key challenges facing the international community and efforts to address these issues.

During the meeting, Japan - the current G-20 president - briefed the 3G's ministers on the outcome of the June G-20 summit in Osaka, the statement read.

The ministers welcomed the G-20's commitment to pursuing strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, and to significantly reduce marine plastic litter pollution, the statement added.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mrs Lee, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and UN General Assembly president Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (in light blue) during a

reception for members of the Forum of Small States at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore to the UN on Wednesday. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



It added that the 3G ministers also applauded the G-20's resolve to address inequalities, and welcomed its commitment to moving towards achieving sustainable universal health coverage.

The ministers also looked forward to continuing to work with the G-20 under Saudi Arabia's presidency next year, and welcomed its early efforts to reach out to a broad range of countries and groups, including those who were not members of the G-20.

"They encouraged Saudi Arabia to continue the G-20's strong commitment to engage the 3G, as well as other regional and international organisations, in particular the United Nations," according to the statement.