Small plane crashes into house in US state of Michigan

CHICAGO (XINHUA) - A small plane crashed into a house and caused fire in Lyon Township in the US midwest state of Michigan, local media quoted the Lyon Township Fire Department as saying on Saturday (Jan 2).

The incident happened just before 4pm local time (5am Sunday Singapore time). The fire department called it an active incident and advised people to avoid the incident area.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the house's occupants are reported to be out and the pilot is believed to be in the plane. There was no information yet on the passengers in the plane or the type of plane, local media reported.

Emergency crews are investigating the incident.