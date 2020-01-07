Slain Iran general was not in Baghdad on a diplomatic mission: US Secretary of State Pompeo

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday (Jan 7) said Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was not in Baghdad pursuing a peaceful diplomatic mission when the United States killed him in a drone attack last week.

"Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order - Qassem Soleimani - had travelled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?" Mr Pompeo told reporters.

"We know that wasn't true."

Mr Pompeo also accused Iran of working to thwart efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan.

"Iran has refused to join the regional and international consensus for peace, and is, in fact, actively working to undermine the peace process by continuing its long global effort to support militant groups there," Mr Pompeo said at a State Department news conference.