Singaporean named in inaugural list of 100 influential Asian Americans

A Singaporean has been named in a list of 100 most influential Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

Ms Bee Tham, the founder of The Bee in the Lion gallery, joins a host of prominent personalities and industry leaders in the inaugural A100 list launched by non-profit collective Gold House.

Her gallery, according to a website on the list, represents contemporary artists and produces interdisciplinary projects, juxtaposing visual arts with other creative practices such as performance arts, music, film, architecture, literary arts, digital media, and design.

It is the first for-profit gallery that brings together artists from different creative practices, unites their creative visions, and gives them a platform to experiment, collaborate and present their installation.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the A100 list features many recognisable faces, including singer Bruno Mars, Crazy Rich Asians' Constance Wu and Awkwafina, as well as comedians Hasan Minhaj and Ali Wong.

Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians - the first Hollywood studio film with a predominantly Asian-American cast in a quarter century - is also on the list, as are Master Of None co-creator Alan Yang and Forest Whitaker's producing partner Nina Yang Bongiovi, who has produced critically-acclaimed films including Fruitvale Station and Dope.

The list was put together by a committee that includes Asian and Asian American notables like Yahoo founder Jerry Yang, DC Entertainment's Jim Lee and figure skater Michelle Kwan, as well as other multicultural leaders including actor Forest Whitaker, musician Pharrell Williams and Susan Lyne, managing partner of investment fund BBG Ventures.

"All too often, the impact of Asians in the worlds of media, fashion, the arts, activism and sometimes even technology is unseen or understated," selection committee member Tham Khai Meng, co-chair and chief creative officer at Ogilvy & Mather, said in a statement.

"The A100 uniquely cuts across genders, pan-Asian ethnicities, beliefs, industries and generations. I'm so proud of them and of Gold House for this incredible initiative."

On how Asians can amplify society, Ms Tham was quoted as saying: "As Asians, we need to foster a strong communal identity, a heightened sense of belonging, and a shared faith that we are all committed to helping one another grow, succeed and give back to society."

The 2018 class will be feted at an event this summer in Los Angeles, according to Billboard.

Asian Americans currently represent about 6 per cent of the US population but are the country's fastest-growing segment, according to a 2017 Nielsen report.