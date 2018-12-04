Singaporean hurt in US hit-and-run: Fellow University of Buffalo student charged

A 20-year-old woman has been charged over the hit-and-run accident that left a Singaporean student, Ms Renuka Ramanadhan, with a traumatic brain injury, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday (Dec 3).

Hannah Christensen, who is from Clifton Park in New York, was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and one count of failure to yield to a pedestrian.

If convicted, Christensen faces a maximum of four years in prison.

Christensen had allegedly hit Ms Renuka, 20, in the crosswalk while driving her car in Hadley Road in front of the Hadley Village Apartments on the University of Buffalo's (UB) North Campus. She did not stop after hitting Ms Renuka and drove away from the scene, the Erie County district attorney said.

She was arrested for the hit-and-run accident on Nov 16 by UB police.

Ms Renuka, an undergraduate at UB, remains hospitalised. She suffered a fractured pelvis and a fractured skull, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

The accident was witnessed by a woman who had been driving her vehicle in the opposite direction. She stopped to help the victim and called the police.

According to The Buffalo News, Christensen waived her felony hearing and was released on her own recognisance.

A return date to court has not been scheduled as the case was held for action of the grand jury.