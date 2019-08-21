Singapore welcomes all players to test 5G innovations: Iswaran

Singapore welcomes global and local companies to partner the Government in using the country as their base to experiment and trial innovative 5G mobile network use cases, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said yesterday.

And he believes it is timely for tech firms to consider Singapore as a test bed as the Republic will start its next-generation mobile network roll-out next year.

Mr Iswaran is on a six-day working visit to the United States to enhance collaborations with the vibrant tech industry in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"From 5G to Mixed/Augmented Reality to Cybersecurity - the first day of my working trip... was off to an interesting start with tech demos and good discussions," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"Also encouraged that tech companies here, big and small, remain optimistic about the sector's prospects and expressed keen interest to work with Singapore, in particular for 5G," he said, adding that he shared that Singapore sees 5G as the backbone of its digital economy.

Tomorrow, he will take part in a dialogue organised by the Asia Society, a non-profit group dedicated to promoting understanding and strengthening ties among the people, leaders and institutions of Asia and the US. He will speak on how Singapore and the region are unlocking the potential of digital technology in the face of the current realities of global trade and tech tensions, the Ministry of Communications and Information said.

Mr Iswaran will also meet Singaporeans living in the Bay Area to tell them about the opportunities in Singapore's infocomm and media sector.

On Monday, he visited Microsoft where principal technical architect Justin Preston gave him a demonstration on the company's HoloLens, which will allow multiple industries to better leverage mixed-reality applications.