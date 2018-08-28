Silicon Valley wary of joining Pentagon in AI push

MOUNTAIN VIEW • In a May memo to President Donald Trump, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis implored him to create a national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that the US was not keeping pace with the ambitious plans of China and other countries.

His memo, which had not been reported before, reflected a growing sense of urgency among defence officials about AI. The consultants and planners who try to forecast threats think that AI could be the next technological game changer in warfare.

The Chinese government has raised the stakes with its own national strategy. Academic and commercial groups in China have been open about working closely with the military on AI projects. They call it "military-civil fusion".

It is not clear what effect, if any, Mr Mattis' memo had. Though the White House announced in May - about three weeks before the note was sent - that it would establish a panel of government officials to study AI issues, critics say the administration still has not done enough to set federal policy.

Officials with the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which would most likely take a leadership role in setting an agenda for AI, said that AI is a national research and development priority and that it is part of the President's national security and defence strategies.

Nonetheless, the Pentagon appears to be pushing ahead on its own, looking for ways to strengthen its ties with AI researchers, particularly in Silicon Valley, where there is considerable wariness about working with the military and intelligence agencies.

In June, the Pentagon announced the creation of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Centre. It did not say how many people will be dedicated to the new programme or where it will be based when it starts next month. The Defence Department wants to shift US$75 million (S$102 million) of its annual budget into the new office and a total of US$1.7 billion over five years, said a person familiar with the matter.

Known as "the Jake", the centre is billed as a way of facilitating dozens of AI projects across the Defence Department. This includes Project Maven, an effort to build technology to identify people and things in video captured by drones that has come to symbolise the ideological gap between the government and Silicon Valley.

Around the time Mr Mattis wrote his memo to Mr Trump, thousands of Google workers were protesting against their firm's involvement in Project Maven. After the protests became public, Google withdrew from the project. In the eyes of some researchers, making robotic vehicles and developing robotic arms are very different. And they fear that autonomous weapons pose an unusual threat to humans.

"Some of (the activism) is informed by the political situation, but it also reflects deep concern over the militarisation of these technologies as well as their application to surveillance," said adjunct fellow Elsa Kania at the Centre for a New American Security.

NYTIMES