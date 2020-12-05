Side effects could keep healthcare staff away from jobs

NEW YORK • Side effects from Covid-19 vaccines ranging from fevers and chills to headaches and joint pain could keep some doctors and nurses from working amid a surge in hospitalisations across the United States.

Health systems are gearing up to vaccinate key hospital staff with the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus shots, which could start shipping across the US in a matter of weeks, pending emergency-use authorisations.

Earlier this week, federal advisers recommended that US healthcare workers be immunised first, along with residents of long-term care facilities. For hospitals, that could pose significant scheduling issues at a time when many are filling up. More than 100,000 Americans were hospitalised with the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Providers will need to pull medical staff from the bedside to the vaccination clinic to get their shots. And if side effects do occur, they could lose key workers for a couple of days. To overcome this, some hospitals plan to stagger staff to keep units covered. Others are exploring giving workers the shots at the end of their shifts, before they have a few days off.

Still, it is difficult to know what to expect without seeing full data from Pfizer and Moderna's large, late-stage clinical trials, said Dr Paul Biddinger, vice-chairman of emergency preparedness at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"It's a little easier to create a model for how we should stagger employee vaccinations when we know how commonly (side effects) are occurring and with what severity," Dr Biddinger said. Plans could change when more robust data becomes available, he added.

While the pharmaceutical firms have yet to release full results from their largest trials, disclosures from earlier tests in recent press releases give a sense of their safety profiles.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said no serious safety concerns were observed in their late-stage trial. Among participants who had the two-dose vaccine regimen, 3.8 per cent experienced fatigue, and 2 per cent had headaches. Older adults reported fewer and milder adverse events. In an earlier trial, cases of mild-to-moderate fever were identified.

Moderna said it had also noted no serious safety concerns in its late-stage trial. Mild-to-moderate side effects included fatigue (9.7 per cent), muscle or joint pain (5.2 per cent) headache (4.5 per cent) and injection-site pain (2.7 per cent). The side effects were more common after the second dose of the two-dose vaccine.

"We see side-effect profiles that are common to other vaccines we use," said Dr Buddy Creech, director of Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Programme, who is leading trials of Covid-19 vaccines.

Only a small proportion of those who get the vaccines will have side effects, added Dr Creech, who also serves as the principal investigator for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's phase three clinical trials.

But the potential of possible side effects strong enough to put health workers out of commission needs to be raised before the vaccination campaign starts, he added. If that is not effectively communicated, hospitals might be left understaffed.

At the same time, medical workers must also be taught to distinguish between side effects from the vaccine and symptoms from Covid-19, given that they are highly exposed to the virus.

BLOOMBERG