Shooting suspect escaped scene dressed as a woman

HIGHLAND PARK (Illinois) • The man accused of spraying gunfire into a Fourth of July parade from a Chicago-area rooftop, turning a holiday celebration into a killing field, was due to make his first court appearance yesterday to face seven first-degree murder charges.

The authorities said on Tuesday that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Crimo, planned the attack for weeks before climbing up to his sniper's perch from an alley and firing more than 70 rounds randomly into parade spectators before making his getaway dressed as a woman.

Seven people were killed and more than three dozen were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds and other injuries after the carnage in Highland Park, Illinois, a Chicago suburb with a large Jewish community.

The suspect was arrested later on Monday when he was stopped by police at the wheel of his mother's car, which the authorities said he had driven to Wisconsin and back to Illinois after the shooting.

If convicted as charged on seven counts of first-degree murder, he would face a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, Mr Eric Rinehart, the state's attorney for Lake County, said in announcing the charges on Tuesday.

"These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr Crimo. I just want to emphasise that," the prosecutor told reporters. "We anticipate dozens of more charges centred around each of the victims."

Mr Rinehart said he would ask a judge during a court hearing expected yesterday to order Crimo to remain in pre-trial detention without bond. It was not immediately clear if Crimo had a lawyer.

Police said they had no immediate evidence of any anti-Semitic or racist basis for the attack. Investigators were reviewing videos Crimo had posted on social media containing violent imagery.

A high-powered AR-15 type of rifle used in the shooting was found at the scene, and the suspect had a similar weapon in his mother's car when arrested, according to Sergeant Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt Covelli said the suspect had legally purchased five guns - rifles and pistols - despite having come to the attention of law enforcement on two prior occasions for alleged behaviour suggesting he might harm himself or others.

The first instance was an April 2019 emergency 911 call reporting that Crimo had attempted suicide, followed in September of that year by a police visit regarding alleged threats "to kill everyone" that he had directed at family members, Sgt Covelli said.

The Highland Park community knew Robert Crimo as a quiet youth and former Cub Scout. But online, the 21-year-old known to friends and family as "Bobby" showed a strong inclination for violence and anger at being overlooked.

A thin white man with a patchy beard, Crimo sports several tattoos on his neck and face, including one above his left eyebrow of the word "Awake", a reference to his stage name. Multiple songs and videos posted online by "Awake the Rapper" include several references to mass shootings.

In one cartoon-style music video, the protagonist is seen shooting people with a rifle before finding himself lying in a pool of blood, shot dead by the police.

Another video is of Crimo in a classroom, wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest and standing next to an American flag as he throws bullets on the floor.

In another clip, Crimo says: "I hate when others get more attention than me on the Internet."

The videos and songs have now been removed from YouTube and Spotify. Crimo's social media pages have also been taken down, but archived photos from his accounts appear to show him at a rally for then president Donald Trump.

