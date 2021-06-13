Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded; suspects at large

AUSTIN, TEXAS (REUTERS) - Fourteen people were wounded after two men opened fire at each other in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday (June 12), police said, adding that the suspected shooters were still at large.

Gunfire erupted at about 1.30am in the Sixth Street area, a popular nightlife destination in the state capital, Austin Police Department interim chief Joseph Chacon said in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

"This does appear to be an isolated incident between two parties," he said.

"Most of the victims were innocent bystanders."

Police officers who were nearby rushed to the scene where they applied tourniquets and performed CPR on victims, Chacon said.

Two of the injured were in hospital in critical condition and the other 12 were in stable condition.

There were no deaths, Chacon said.

Authorities were searching for two male suspects in the shooting, he added.