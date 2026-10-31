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Shooting at California Halloween store kills one, wounds six

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The incident occurred at a Spirit Halloween store at a shopping mall in Fairfield, about 76km north-east of San Francisco.

The incident occurred at a Spirit Halloween store at a shopping mall in Fairfield, about 76km north-east of San Francisco.

PHOTO: AFP

SAN FRANCISCO – A shooting at a Halloween store in northern California killed one person and wounded six on Oct 30, police said, adding that investigators had not yet identified who was responsible.

The incident occurred shortly before 8.30pm local time at a Spirit Halloween store at a shopping mall in Fairfield, about 76km north-east of San Francisco.

Fairfield police chief Dan Marshall told reporters that one person was killed and six others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. At least three were in critical condition, he added.

“There is still a very active crime scene and investigation going on right now,” Marshall said late on Oct 30, noting that police had not yet identified the “suspect or suspects” responsible.

The shooting took place hours before the start of Halloween, which is celebrated in the US on Oct 31.

Marshall said that no areas outside the Solano Town Center mall were on lockdown. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.