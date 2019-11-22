Shepard Smith, formerly of Fox News, gives US$500,000 to a free press group

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - In his first public remarks since abruptly resigning from Fox News last month, the anchor Shepard Smith called on Thursday (Nov 21) for a steadfast defence of independent journalism, while offering a few subtle barbs at President Donald Trump's treatment of the press.

"Intimidation and vilification of the press is now a global phenomenon. We don't have to look far for evidence of that," Smith said at the annual dinner of the Committee to Protect Journalists, an appearance he signed up for before he left Fox News, his television home of 23 years.

In a surprise announcement, Smith went further than merely advocating press freedoms: He announced that he would personally donate US$500,000 (S$681,000) to the committee, earning a standing ovation.

The black-tie dinner, formally known as the International Press Freedom Awards, raised funds for the nonprofit group and recognised journalists who had persevered through hardship and government oppression in Brazil, India, Nicaragua and Tanzania.

Smith served as emcee for the event, which draws leading reporters, editors and executives from across the media industry.

Though he did not mention Trump by name, his remarks brought knowing nods from the crowd at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan.

"Our belief a decade ago that the online revolution would liberate us now seems a bit premature, doesn't it?" Smith said in his customary Mississippi lilt.

"Autocrats have learned how to use those same online tools to shore up their power. They flood the world of information with garbage and lies, masquerading as news. There's a phrase for that."

Smith's experience at Fox News was a far cry from those of the honourees, who faced censorship, intimidation and imprisonment. But the anchor can relate to being the subject of insults and ire from a head of state.

Trump made Smith into a favourite punching bag, taunting him as Fox News' "lowest-rated anchor" and routinely complaining about his coverage of the White House.

Smith had not hesitated to attack the president on the air, calling him out for falsehoods and denouncing his harsh language.

In his speech on Thursday, Smith refrained from addressing his time at Fox News or the network's coverage of the Trump administration.

Fox News was a main sponsor of the dinner, and several of the network's journalists attended, including the White House correspondent John Roberts.

Speaking broadly, Smith called for unity in the news business to ward off government encroachment on free expression.

"We know that journalists are sometimes wary of being perceived as activists for some cause," he said. "But press freedom is not the preserve of one political group or one political party. It's a value embedded in our very foundational documents. Journalists need to join hands to defend it."