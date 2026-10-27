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She trusted ChatGPT with her medication decisions. It cost her everything

In 2025, Bowen averaged more than 1,500 messages per week, sometimes chatting for hours in conversations that would stretch late into the night.

WASHINGTON – Qun Wan was in the middle of a heated call with his daughter, Bowen Wan, when the phone suddenly went silent.

The conversation, in early February, had started like most of their regular check-ins, a ritual that had kept them connected after Bowen moved from their small village in China to the United States.