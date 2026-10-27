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She trusted ChatGPT with her medication decisions. It cost her everything

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In 2025, Bowen averaged more than 1,500 messages per week, sometimes chatting for hours in conversations that would stretch late into the night.

In 2025, Bowen averaged more than 1,500 messages per week, sometimes chatting for hours in conversations that would stretch late into the night.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Teddy Rosenbluth

  • Bowen Wan trusted ChatGPT for health advice while living with severe epilepsy, loneliness and job loss. She used it for medication and life decisions.
  • The chatbot helped her cut lamotrigine from 400mg towards 0mg and reassured her about warning signs. Doctors said this was unsafe and could trigger seizures.
  • Bowen died from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy after tapering her drug. Her parents say ChatGPT misled her and have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – Qun Wan was in the middle of a heated call with his daughter, Bowen Wan, when the phone suddenly went silent.

The conversation, in early February, had started like most of their regular check-ins, a ritual that had kept them connected after Bowen moved from their small village in China to the United States.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.