Shanahan's Pentagon rise derailed by history of violent family incidents

WASHINGTON • Acting United States Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan, a one-time Boeing engineer who spent the last two years at the Pentagon, seemed set to lead the world's most powerful military, until a history of violent incidents in his family derailed his plans.

The 56-year-old stepped down on Tuesday and withdrew his name from consideration to permanently fill the post to protect his children's "safety and well-being".

It was a surprising end to Mr Shanahan's quick rise to the top spot at the Department of Defence in just two years.

At issue are two incidents. The first is an altercation in 2010 between Mr Shanahan and his then-wife Kimberley at their home in Seattle that left him with a bloody nose and her in custody - amid claims that he also hit her.

The second involves his son, who was arrested as a teen after brutally hitting his mother with a baseball bat in 2011, Mr Shanahan told The Washington Post in interviews conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

"Bad things can happen to good families," he said.

With his nomination pending before the Senate, and amid questions about his lack of soldiering experience, the divorced father of three ended the process as details of his family's past travails re-emerged.

The FBI's background check unearthed the troubling incidents in his family life, including the 2010 fight with his then-wife.

Ms Kimberley Jordinson, as she is now known, maintains that Mr Shanahan punched her, according to USA Today. But he said he "never laid a hand" on her and her blow to his face had him "seeing stars."

Ms Jordinson was charged with assault, but Mr Shanahan said he dropped the charges to protect the family.

The following year, a fight between his son William, who was then 17, and Ms Jordinson left her unconscious in a pool of blood, the Post reported, citing court records. Her skull was fractured.

Mr Shanahan told the Post he wrote a memo saying his son had acted in self-defence, but later admitted he had written it before he knew how badly injured his former wife was and that it was to prepare for court.

"I don't believe violence is appropriate ever and certainly never any justification for attacking someone with a baseball bat," he said.

On Tuesday, Mr Shanahan said he was withdrawing from the confirmation process as reliving the "painful and deeply personal family situation from long ago" was too much for his children.

"Ultimately, their safety and well-being is my highest priority," he added.

