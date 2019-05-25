Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart in Singapore: US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan will meet China's defence minister on the sidelines of an Asia defence forum in Singapore, a senior US defence official said on Friday (May 24), at a time of strained tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade and security.

"We're doing a pull aside with the Chinese counterpart at Shangri-La," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Chinese defence Minister Wei Fenghe will deliver a speech on June 2 at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defence minister will be at the forum, having in recent years sent lower level officials.