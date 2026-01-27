Seven dead, one seriously injured after private aircraft crashes in Maine with eight onboard

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - Seven people were killed and one person was seriously injured on Jan 25 when a private jet crashed as it was taking off from an airport in Bangor, Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Jan 26.

The crash of the twin-engine turbo-fan jet Bombardier Challenger 600 at Bangor International Airport happened at about 7.45pm local time on Jan 25 (8.45am Singapore time on Jan 26), the FAA said. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which occurred in snowy weather and in low visibility conditions .

Bombardier referred questions to the NTSB. The Bangor airport remained closed on the morning of Jan 26.

The plane had arrived in Maine from Texas, the government official said. The company listed as its registered owner shares a Houston address with Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury law firm. FAA records show the plane went into service in April 2020. REUTERS