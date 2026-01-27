Straitstimes.com header logo

Seven dead, one seriously injured after private aircraft crashes in Maine with eight onboard

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The crash of the twin-engine turbo-fan jet Bombardier Challenger 600 occurred in snowy weather and in low visibility conditions.

The crash of the twin-engine turbo-fan jet Bombardier Challenger 600 occurred in snowy weather and in low visibility conditions, according to the authorities.

PHOTOS: WABI_TV5/X

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - Seven people were killed and one person was seriously injured on Jan 25 when a private jet crashed as it was taking off from an airport in Bangor, Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Jan 26.

The crash of the twin-engine turbo-fan jet Bombardier Challenger 600 at Bangor International Airport happened at about 7.45pm local time on Jan 25 (8.45am Singapore time on Jan 26), the FAA said. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which

occurred in snowy weather and in low visibility conditions

.

Bombardier referred questions to the NTSB. The Bangor airport remained closed on the morning of Jan 26.

The plane had arrived in Maine from Texas, the government official said. The company listed as its registered owner shares a Houston address with Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury law firm. FAA records show the plane went into service in April 2020. REUTERS

More on this topic
Americans hunker down, help each other under blizzard and brutal cold
What causes thundersnow, one of weather’s rarest spectacles, which could hit parts of eastern US
See more on

Air crashes

Aviation/Aerospace sector

Bombardier

Accidents

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.